US retraction of conditions on New START to facilitate its extension, senior diplomat says

"So, if and when the US retracts its additional conditions, then the agreement may be achieved rather quickly," the senior diplomat said.

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. It is possible to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) within a short time if the US retracts additional conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

The United States, while proposing to hold meetings on the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the New START Treaty, put forward additional conditions for extending the treaty that are unacceptable for Russia, Sergei Ryabkov commented on remarks by US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

"Our colleagues in Washington say that they offered us five times to meet to finalize the deal, and we tell them that we offered to agree on the scheme proposed by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin 25 times and handed over our proposals in writing. Instead of accepting this simple and clear scheme, they put forward additional conditions that are unacceptable for us," he said.

New in-person meetings on the New START Treaty would be pointless until the US makes its decision on additional conditions clear, Sergei Ryabkov said.

"So far, there is no understanding, and no reasons for an in-person meeting, because there is no point in going in circles and exchanging the same arguments. But we are open for a dialogue, this is certain. In this case, we simply see yet another attempt of the American side to shift the responsibility for their own inability to negotiate on others," the deputy foreign minister said.