Putin proposes to extend New START without preconditions for one year minimum

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for at least one year without any preconditions. He voiced this proposal during the Russian Security Council meeting Friday.

"I have a proposal to extend the existing treaty without preconditions for one year, at least," the Russian leader said. "So that we could hold substantial talks on all parameters of the issues, regulated by treaties of this kind, so that we do not leave both our countries and all states of the world without such fundamental agreement as the New START," Putin underscored.

Putin has asked the Foreign Ministry to attempt to obtain from the US in the near future "some kind of a clear answer" on the prospects of renewing the New START treaty.

"Please, define our position to the American partners and in the near future attempt to receive from them some kind of a clear answer," Putin said.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty always performed its fundamental role of curbing the arms race, and its demise would be a tragic event, according to Putin.

"It would be extremely tragic, if the treaty ceases to exist, without being replaced with another fundamental document of this kind," the president said.

"For all these years, the New START worked, worked perfectly, performed its fundamental role of a limiter, curbing the arms race," the Russian leader noted.