Moscow concerned over NATO’s military activity near Russian borders in Baltic Sea region

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The build-up of NATO’s military activity close to the Russian borders in the Baltic Sea region causes concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on Friday.

"We spoke about the issues of security in the Baltic Sea region. We drew our partners’ attention to NATO’s alarming build-up of its military activity in close vicinity to the Russian borders. We stressed that we do not see any problems in that part of Europe and in Europe as a whole that require military solution," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"We confirmed our position against confrontation and for developing constructive dialogue, including between our defense ministries, between the militaries both bilaterally and within the framework of Russia-NATO interaction," Lavrov added.

Russia’s top diplomat also recalled numerous proposals the Russian side had submitted to the North Atlantic Alliance for normalizing the situation and building confidence in the common region, including those on moving drills away from the Russia-NATO contact line and an arrangement on agreeing the minimum distance that should always be observed by the navies and the air forces.

"We have not received any answer from NATO to these constructive proposals so far," Russia’s foreign minister said.