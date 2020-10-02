Persian Gulf to become key issue of Russia’s UN Security Council presidency — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. Debates on the situation in the Persian Gulf with the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be a signature event of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council in October, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"On 20 October we will have the first signature event of the Russian presidency under the title "Maintenance of International Peace and Security", comprehensive review of the situation in the Gulf Region," he said. "We are inviting Secretary-General to brief us, as well as the Gulf countries to speak in the meeting."

On October 27, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on political and humanitarian situation in Syria.

"This time we proposed to combine both political and humanitarian with the understanding that if certain developments require it, we will separate them," Nebenzia said.

Besides, on Russia’s initiative, a UN Security Council meeting on Syrian chemical disarmament, traditionally held behind closed doors, will be held in the open format on October 5.