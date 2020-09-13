EU tries not to lag behind US in its attempts to ‘punish’ Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The European Union sacrifices its own geo-economic and strategic interests for the sake of immediate wishes in order not to lag behind Washington in the attempts to "punish Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Unfortunately, the EU has chosen the path of sacrificing its own geo-political and strategic interests for the sake of immediate wishes not to lag behind the US in what is called "punishing Russia." We have got accustomed to this," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, against this background is it necessary to build Russia’s relations with the EU by using "a safety net." "Now we understand that we should certainly build all our future plans (I mean the opportunities of returning to a full-format partnership with the EU) by using ‘a safety net," Lavrov stressed.