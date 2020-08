SIMFEROPOL, August 27. /TASS/. The Tavrida highway, which connects Kerch and Sevastopol, has been officially opened in Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already driven on it, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said at a ceremony on Thursday.

"We managed to complete a long work by opening the wonderful Tavrida highway. <…> The road, the track, the president of the Russian Federation drove on today, deserves the highest praise," Dietrich said.