Belarusians can cope with the situation in the country on their own - Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus is clearly normalizing but there are those who wish to implement the Ukrainian scenario, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the youth educational forum ‘Territory of Senses’ on Sunday.

"The Belarusian people will decide itself how to resolve this situation," Lavrov stressed.

"I believe that the clear signs of the situation getting normal are quite important. I also know that not everyone likes this and there are those who wish to make this normal, peaceful trend of the developments in Belarus violent after all, provoke bloodshed and turn them into the Ukrainian scenario," he said.

Belarusians can cope with the situation in the country on their own, it is important to prevent provocations, said Lavrov.

"Our approach is very simple: this is an internal affair of Belarus. Belarusians can quite cope with the situation on their own, being a wise people. The main thing is to make sure that unrest is not provoked from the outside," Russia’s top diplomat said.