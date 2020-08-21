Lavrov: Russia will focus on arms control at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. At the upcoming 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Russia will continue to work on strengthening international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, strengthening the existing and developing new treaty regimes in the field of arms control, and upholding the principle of the inadmissibility of distorting history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"At the upcoming session of the General Assembly, the Russian side will defend its principled approaches. We are talking about promoting a positive, unifying agenda, strengthening the vector for forming a polycentric world order, ensuring strict observance of the UN Charter, and countering attempts to promote the concept of ‘rules-based world order’ as an alternative to the international law, the search for political and diplomatic solutions to regional crises and conflicts," Lavrov said.

"We will continue to work on building up international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, adopting truly universal, comprehensive rules for the responsible behavior of states in the information space, strengthening the existing and developing new treaty regimes in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, upholding the principle of the inadmissibility of distorting history and revising the results World War II," the minister added.