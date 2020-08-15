Putin, Lukashenko confident situation in Belarus will be resolved soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the situation in Belarus over the phone, expressing confidence that all the issues will be resolved soon, the Kremlin press service informed on Saturday.

"Alexander Lukashenko has informed about the situation in Belarus in the wake of the presidential election. Both sides have expressed confidence that all issues that arose would be resolved soon. It is important that destructive forces do not use those issues with the aim to damage the mutually beneficial cooperation between both countries within the Union State," the message says.

The phone call was held on the initiative of Belarus.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.12%.

After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and the law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.