Putin offers condolences to Lebanese president following blast in Beirut port

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun over numerous human casualties and large-scale damages done by a powerful blast in Beirut’s port, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Russia shares the grief of the Lebanese people. Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed and wishes of the soonest recovery to those injured," the president’s telegram reads.

A massive explosion rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. The blast sent a shock wave through residential neighborhoods of the capital city. Facades of several buildings near the port collapsed, residential buildings and offices were damaged. According to updated reports, at least 12 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Fire teams are working in the port, helicopters are used to put out fires.