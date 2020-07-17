Kremlin rebuffs UK’s ‘hacking attack’ accusations against Russia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia has nothing to do with a hacking group, which, according to the British authorities, was involved in alleged cyber attacks against the UK, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We don’t know who tried to carry out the hacking attacks in the United Kingdom, but Russia certainly has nothing to do with it. We continuously confront attempted cyber attacks against our computer databases, and those of our departments. Our agencies regularly repel such attacks, since it is a common problem. We strongly reject these groundless accusations against us," Peskov stressed.

When asked if the Cozy Bear hacking group was affiliated with Russian intelligence agencies, Peskov said: "We know absolutely nothing about the group and who it is affiliated with."