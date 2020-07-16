Kremlin assails US blacklist of individuals allegedly linked to Prigozhin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Washington’s recent blackballing of Russian citizens and companies has raised Moscow’s ire noted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday, commenting on the recent introduction of new restrictions by the US against three private individuals and five legal entities, allegedly connected to businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

"We always feel highly negative about any sanctions regarding Russian citizens, Russian legal entities," the spokesman emphasized.

On Wednesday, Washington slapped sanctions on three individuals and five legal entities which are allegedly linked to Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, according to the US Department of the Treasury’s statement. Those who have been blackballed are Russian citizens Igor Lavrenkov, Andrey Mandel and Mikhail Potepkin, the Russia-based M Invest company, Sudan’s Meroe Gold as well as three companies from Hong Kong and Thailand. Being placed on the blacklist means that a subject’s assets in the United States will be frozen and American citizens or companies will be prohibited from doing business with those named on the list.