Russian senate slams ‘foreign attack’ on constitutional amendment vote

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s nationwide vote on constitutional amendments has become a target for a "foreign attack" carried out through using mass media sources, social networks and non-profit organizations controlled by the West, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov told reporters Thursday.

"The Federation Council commission officially announces that the process of the Russia-wide vote on amending the text of the constitution has become one of the targets for a foreign attack. Instead of a civilized and democratic procedure when each voter gets the right to express their own attitude through direct voting, various illegal campaigns are being forced on us. To discredit both the amendments themselves and the procedure of the Russia-wide vote, mass media outlets and social networks controlled by the West and various non-profit organizations and activists, many of whom constantly cooperate with different overseas organizations, are used," he said.

According to the commission's statement delivered by its chairperson, Western countries and their allies headed by Washington have been deliberately advancing a policy of illegitimate interference in the sovereign constitutional process since mid-January.

Russian citizens are asked to cast their ballots in the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, as the vote began today, June 25. Even though the official vote day is set for July 1 by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, citizens can take part in it throughout the week due to coronavirus precautions meant to eliminate the risk of transmission.

The vote was initially supposed to take place on April 22 but eventually had to be postponed amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. On June 1, Putin gave it a go-ahead at a senior meeting, setting the new date for July 1.