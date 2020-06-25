Kremlin dismisses Lukashenko's claims Russia complicit in Belarusian election meddling

"There can be only an unequivocal answer Russia has never intervened, does not intervene and will not ever intervene in any country’s electoral processes, let alone electoral processes in our ally Belarus," Peskov said.

He remarked that on the eve of the ceremonies on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War Putin and Lukashenko "naturally had no chance of having any detailed discussions."

"There was an opportunity only for brief remarks and exchanges of opinion on the sidelines," Peskov said, when asked if the two leaders had been able to discuss this issue on June 24, when Lukashenko was in Moscow on a visit.

Lukashenko said on Thursday that he hoped to discuss with Putin in the near future what he described as external intervention in the election.

The Belarusian news agency BelTA pointed out that in the process of making certain personnel appointments Lukashenko remarked that the authorities’ opponents were demanding honest and fair elections while behaving dishonestly themselves. He added that their "string pullers" were in both Poland and Russia.