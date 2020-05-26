Intensified shellings in Lugansk republic mar settlement prospects, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Intensified shellings on the contact line between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) may undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin wants the parties to meet their commitments, first of all, on halting the shellings of territories where civilians live and in general the shellings of territories in the self-proclaimed republics," Peskov stressed.

"We believe that this is unacceptable and this mainly mars the prospects of creating a predictable situation in peaceful life," Peskov said.

Last week, head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik warned that the LPR would be forced to take decisive measures and shift the line of contact with the Kiev-controlled territory if the Ukrainian side went ahead with its shelling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In comment on this statement, Peskov said Moscow was "concerned over the continuing shellings by the Ukrainian side." "We all saw the results of these shellings and we saw that unfortunately, these shellings tend to intensify. This directly creates a situation that threatens the lives of residents of the self-proclaimed republics who live in the contact line zone. Of course, this cannot but cause general concern," he said.

Peskov also noted that against this background the harsh stance of the self-proclaimed republics was quite clear. "This situation is indeed turbulent, unstable and arouses concerns," he stated.

Shellings in Lugansk republic