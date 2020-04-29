Russia urges US, Iran to show restraint in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States and Iran to act within the framework of existing international norms in the Persian Gulf and not to respond to provocations and aggressive rhetoric, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We understand Tehran’s strong criticism of US military servicemen. On April 15, as noted, they conducted dangerous and provocative maneuvers off the Iranian coast in the Persian Gulf. <…> We urge [them] to exercise maximum restraint and caution, not to give in to provocations and aggressive rhetoric and, of course, to act strictly within the framework of relevant international norms and rules," she said.

Zakharova noted that Moscow viewed stability and security in the Persian Gulf as one of the key factors that affect the situation in the region. "Our well-known initiative on collective security in the region is in line with that logic," she added.

Moscow is convinced that it is essential to suspend "illegal unilateral sanctions" that prevent a number of countries from saving the lives of their citizens, the diplomat stressed. "Instead of any maneuvers, it would be much more appropriate in the current situation to start creating green corridors," Zakharova concluded.

According to previous reports, an incident has occurred in the Persian Gulf, during which the US and Iranian warships approached each other. The press service of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet reported that the Iranian gunboats had conducted dangerous maneuvers in close proximity to the US warships in the Persian Gulf. For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said commenting on the incident that the Americans’ illegitimate presence posed a security threat in the Persian Gulf.