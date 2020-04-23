Russian Foreign Ministry notes reports of coronavirus infection among US forces in Syria

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry notes the reports of explosive coronavirus infection spread among US servicemen in Syria, Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We receive reports of explosive coronavirus infection spread among the US servicemen [in Syria] and of these facts being kept mum on," she said.

The spokeswoman underscored that the US forces stay in Syria illegally.

"This means that Washington bears full responsibility for the civilian population and provision for their humanitarian needs on territories under its control east of the Euphrates and in the south near Al-Tanf, where the notorious Rukban camp for the internally displaced people is located," the diplomat said.

Besides, the diplomat noted reports of US aid to the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria.

"The aid is truly strange. According to reports, the Americans have handed over to the Kurds not only medical materials for disinfection, but also means of prison riots suppression, which, you would agree, hardly qualify as humanitarian aid," she noted.

The spokeswoman expressed concern that spread of the coronavirus in northeastern Syria, where prisons and refugee camps are located, which are effectively inaccessible, might turn into a "true catastrophe, making already difficult living conditions there unbearable."

Turkey’s efforts to drive militants from M4 highway in Syria

Moscow welcomes Ankara’s efforts to drive militants away from the M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib province and expects that moderate militants will be separated from terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.