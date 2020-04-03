Kremlin says non-working period in Russia to end once coronavirus threat is minimized

"As long as the threat of the virus spread and the epidemic persists, as well as the risk of an increase in infection cases, the [non-working] period about which the president spoke yesterday will continue. Once the threat is over or minimized through joint efforts, there will be no more need to extend the period," Peskov pointed out.

At the same time, the presidential spokesman noted that regional authorities could issue their own regulations depending on the need for restrictions. "It is important for the heads of Russian regions to have extra powers because they know better what their regions need. And they will be able to make their own decisions depending on whether stricter or softer measures are required," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 2 extended the coronavirus non-working period in the country until the end of the month. He added, however, that the measures could be lifted earlier if the coronavirus situation improved. According to Putin, the epidemic has not yet reached its peak in the world, including Russia.

So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.