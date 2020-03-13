Russian MP: PACE spring session cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak in Europe

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) scheduled to be held in Strasbourg in April has been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Friday.

"The PACE spring session, which was scheduled to be held in Strasbourg from April 20 to April 24, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak in European countries. The decision was made at the level of the Council of Europe’s leadership," he said.

"Security measures are the primary concern," he added.

Slutsky earlier said that Russia would react with understanding to such a step, considering it logical amid the pandemic declared by the World Health Organization and the need for steps to prevent the virus from spreading further.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of last December. On March 11, the World Health Organization recognized it as a pandemic. COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in more than 110 countries. According to official statistics, about 134,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them have died. A total of 45 cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.