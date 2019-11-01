Kremlin slams Kiev’s ‘Russian reparations’ gamble for war in Donbass

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The possibility of Russia’s participation in the reconstruction of Donbass depends on how the conflict in this region will be settled, but Kiev’s idea Moscow should pay reparations is inappropriate, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

In this way he replied to a remark by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Krikly to the effect Russia after the end of hostilities in Donbass should pay reparations to Ukraine.

"We do not regard this statement as successful. Let us not forget who started the war in Donbass and where Donbass is," Peskov said, adding that it was an internal Ukrainian conflict.

He stated that Russia and other countries were doing "their utmost to provide assistance in settling this problem."

Asked if Russia’s participation in the reconstruction of Donbass would be possible, Peskov said "it will depend on what will be happening, on how the settlement will proceed and so on."