Russian diplomat urges OSCE to report aggressive nationalism in Ukraine

VIENNA, October 31. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine must monitor and report any destructive actions of Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Vladimir Zheglov said on Thursday.

The diplomat reminded the OSCE Permanent Council that Ukrainian nationalists came to Zolotoye with weapons to hinder the disengagement of forces and equipment and the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. The situation changed only after a visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the area.

According to the Russian diplomat, the key factor for progress in the sphere of security is the reinstatement of trust. He added that the lukewarm response of the Ukrainian government to radicals' actions does not improve the situation.

"There is a need for political will and steady, responsible approach to the fulfillment of obligations. The SMM takes on an important role here, as it must keep track of and include any destructive actions of nationalists in its reports. A thematic report on this issue is long due. We also call on the OSCE dedicated entities, including ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights), to monitor the cases of aggressive nationalism in Ukraine," the Russian deputy envoy stated.