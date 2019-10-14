Putin arrives in Riyadh to discuss oil prices, situation in Syria

"They will discuss further coordination of joint actions with the aim to stabilize the world hydrocarbon market," Ushakov said. He reminded that earlier, "with an active role of Russia and Saudi Arabia, it was possible to approve the prolongation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce volume of oil production."

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Riyadh on Monday on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, where he will hold talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov informed reporters that they plan to discuss coordination of actions to stabilize oil prices, as well as the situation in Syria, the Persian Gulf region and Palestine-Israel regulation.

The Kremlin aide added that Russian and Saudi leaders would discuss expanding multilateral cooperation in various areas, namely, in the spheres of energy, agriculture, industry, as well as in the military-technical and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Ushakov noted that the leaders will "exchange opinions on the current international issues, focusing on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa." "They will discuss the situation in Syria, in the Persian Gulf, in Yemen, and Palestine-Israel regulation," he added.

Putin will also take part in the first session of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council on October 14, Ushakov informed earlier. "The program of the visit includes participation of the Russian president in the first session of this economic council, which will take place right after the talks with the king," the Kremlin aide said, adding that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud plans to take part in the session as well. The council will include head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Minister of National Guard Abdullah Bin Bandar. The council also involves business representatives from both countries, "about 20 representatives from each side," the Kremlin official added.