Attacks on Saudi refineries may be discussed at Putin’s meetings in Ankara — Kremlin

"It is not planned separately [from the main agenda], though traditionally the exchange of opinions concerns most relevant issues. It may be assumed that the issue will be discussed," he told reporters when asked a respective question.

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that the issue of attacks on Saudi Aramco’s facilities would be discussed at the talks of President Vladimir Putin with Turkish and Iranian leaders, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, in Ankara.

When asked whether Russia will boost oil production amid the attacks on Saudi refineries, Peskov urged to wait and see how the situation unfolds. "Saudi Arabia says that it will restore [production] volumes shortly. That is why let us wait for the Saudis to do that and very thoroughly monitor how the situation on the oil market unfolds," he said.

The facilities of Saudi Aramco in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under the attack.