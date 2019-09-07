Stabilization in Moldova will help its deeper cooperation with Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that stabilization in Moldova will create an opportunity for both countries to boost their relations.

"We are very delighted that the situation in Moldova has largely stabilized. There is an opportunity to use this relative stability for the development of the economy and our bilateral ties," Putin said at a meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

"We seldom see each other, but always with benefit," Putin added.

At the talks were present Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Presidential Representative for Trade and Economic Ties with Moldova, and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vasile Sova, co-chair of the inter-governmental commission for the two countries’ economic cooperation.

In June, a new government was formed in Moldova from a coalition of the pro-Russian Socialist Party, which supports Dodon and calls for resumption of ties with Russia, and pro-European Acum bloc.