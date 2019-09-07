Special aircraft carrying Russian citizens from Kiev lands in Vnukovo

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The special aircraft of Rossiya flight unit Tu-204 carrying Russian citizens released within the prisoner swap has landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

The aircraft landed in Vnukovo-2 at 1:26 p.m. Moscow time, TASS correspondent reports.

Also the special aircraft carrying Ukrainian citizens released within the prisoner swap landed at the Boryspil International Airport on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and chief of the Ukrainian Security Service Ivan Bakanov had arrived to meet them, TASS correspondent reports.