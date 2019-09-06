‘Bulgaria rewriting history’: Diplomat slams Sofia’s distortion of Red Army’s liberation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. By claiming that the Red Army brought about alleged repression, Bulgaria is rewriting history and this stance taken by Sofia points to an ominous trend, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

“We are well aware that every country has its own political preferences and trends,” she said commenting on the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s statement. “Taking into consideration that the statement was official, our embassy responded in kind. We openly spoke out about the inadmissibility to distort history.”

“It is an absolutely clear indicator that Bulgaria is rewriting history,” Zakharova stressed. “It is a dangerous trend as it is illegitimate.”

On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an official statement in the wake of an exhibition held in Sofia by the Russian Cultural and Information Center, which is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism. In particular, the statement noted that “the Soviet Army’s shields brought half a century of repression suffocating civil conscience to the people of Central and Eastern Europe along with deformed economic development and isolation from the processes that were taking place in the developed European states.”