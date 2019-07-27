Russia, Suriname are drafting military-technical cooperation agreements - Lavrov

PARAMARIBO, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Suriname are drafting agreements on military-technical cooperation and are strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday after talks with Foreign Minister Suriname Yldiz Deborah Pollack-Beighle.

"We have talked about strengthening the legal framework, we are intensively working on an extradition treaty, an agreement on legal assistance," Lavrov said. "Documents are being drafted in the field of military-technical cooperation."

He also stressed that Russia is expanding its healthcare assistance to Suriname.

"We donated sets of perinatal medical equipment and an artificial lungs ventilation machine to our partners," the top diplomat added.