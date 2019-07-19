EU Commission head got off on wrong foot urging to join forces against Russia

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow suggests that Russia and the European Union start talking instead of making threats, but it is impossible to talk about partner relations until European politicians cease advancing aggressive policies against Russia, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

"We equally cannot hold dialogue in the same way with those who advance aggressive economic, information and other policies against our country, issue ultimatums, use incorrect terms, carry out large-scale disinformation and fact-meddling campaigns, boost military presence near our borders and brazenly interfere in our domestic affairs," Koachev wrote on his official Facebook page.

"Until it all stops, we cannot talk about partner relations. We are not asking the EU, we are proposing moving from threats to dialogue. However, judging by the first speeches of the European Commission president, flexibility and diplomacy are not the strengths of the new leaders," the senator added.

His comments were made after former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, appointed President of the European Commission, delivered speeches, saying that the EU and NATO should continue the dialogue with Russia from the position of strength.

"I believe that Ursula von der Leyen got off on the wrong foot. She urged to do everything possible so that the EU and the United States join their efforts to collectively oppose Russia and not counter it separately, continue abiding by the sanctions against Russia from the position of strength, because the Kremlin allegedly is merciless in the face of weaknesses," Kosachev pointed out.

Bad advisors

According to the senator, the European Commission head’s advisors are bad if they are convincing her that talking to a partner with respect is a weakness. The senator is certain that "von der Leyen’s statements on successes in exposing Russian disinformation and fake [news] spreading campaigns (in other words, everything that does not fit the solely true Western point of view) reflect the continuation of the policy of autosuggestions and denial of the very possibility of alternatives to complicated situations."

At the same time, the head of the Federation Council Committee believes that "mundane reassurances of the European Commission president that [the EU] is ready for dialogue with Russia do not seem convincing." "Just like her predecessors, Ursula von der Leyen does not seem to realize that it is not Russia longing for dialogue at any cost and under any conditions. It is equally needed by both sides and our nations. There will be no dialogue from the position of strength," Kosachev underscored.

On July 16, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) approved the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission. She will assume office on November 1, when the term of current president Jean-Claude Juncker expires.