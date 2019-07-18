Russia positive about Donbass Contact Group agreements — Kremlin

ST. Petersburg, July 18. /TASS/. Russia positively views the agreements reached by the Donbass Contact Group in Minsk on July 17 and is hoping that they will be backed by specific actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We commend the agreements that were reached yesterday in Minsk, these are very important decisions. And we are hoping that these agreements will be backed by specific actions on non-renewal of fire and ensuring a truly comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

Following the talks in Minsk on July 17, Russian Permanent Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said that the parties had agreed to introduce an indefinite ceasefire effective from July 21 and approved the prisoner exchange procedure, arranging to swap 208 detained representatives of the DPR and LPR for 69 Ukrainian military.