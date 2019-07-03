Putin: Russia helps build peaceful, independent Afghanistan

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia helps establish a peaceful and independent Afghanistan, which will be free from terrorism and drug crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony to receive credentials from new ambassadors on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador Mohammad Latif Bahand attended the ceremony.

"This year, we are marking centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. We provide assistance in establishing a peaceful and independent state of Afghanistan, which is free from terrorism and drug crime. We appeal for a stop of the armed confrontation in Afghanistan and for starting an inclusive dialogue involving broad public and political forces," the Russian president said.

Putin added that Russia "will be helping in the process alongside partners in the Moscow Group and the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group."