Kremlin ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new Ukrainian president’s policy

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has positive expectations about the policy of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, but there is still no understanding about his stance on Russian-Ukrainian relations, Kremlin Peskov said on Sunday.

"As you know, President Putin has said that for him the best criterion would be to understand the new Ukrainian president’s approaches to key issues on the agenda of Russian-Ukrainian relations," Peskov said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"So far, there has been no understanding on Zelensky’s stance. That’s why Putin has taken up such a waiting attitude. But as a whole, our approach is positive and there is cautious optimism, but now unfortunately no one has any clear understanding about what will happen in Kiev," he noted.

Peskov explained that the key issues on the Russian-Ukrainian agenda are "Ukraine’s unfriendly line towards Russia" and its position regarding the Minsk peace deal on ending the crisis in Donbass.