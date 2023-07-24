UNESCO director general condemns killing of Russian reporter in Ukraine

PARIS, July 24. /TASS/. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay condemned the death of Russian reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev in the area of the special military operation following a shelling by Ukrainian forces, the organization said in a statement on Monday.

"I deplore the death of Rostislav Zhuravlev and call for an investigation into the circumstances. Journalists serve a critical role in informing the world about conflict situations and must be protected. I reiterate my call for the observance of international humanitarian law, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict," she said.

UNESCO hasn’t blamed any specific person or side of the conflict for the death of the Russian reporter. It also noted that three other reporters had been injured in the bombardment.

The organization said that since the beginning of the conflict it "has helped journalists in Ukraine to continue their work safely, providing them with protective equipment, training them on reporting in war zones and supporting the creation of media centers." According to the statement, Rostislav Zhuravlev is the 14th journalist killed in Ukraine since the conflict started.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that four journalists, from Izvestia and RIA Novosti, had been wounded in an attack by Ukrainian forces that employed cluster munitions in the Zaporozhye Region. Zhuravlev died during evacuation, and the others are in stable condition.