Explosion in Tel Aviv caused by aerial target crash — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 19. /TASS/. The explosion in Tel Aviv downtown this night was caused by the aerial target crash, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said.

"An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under thorough review. Israeli security forces are currently operating at the scene," the press service informed.

The Israeli Air Force "increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace," it added.

The explosion in Tel Aviv downtown could be the consequence of the drone crash, Israeli mass media said earlier.