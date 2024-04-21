Water levels in River Tobol in Kurgan Region decreasing

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Water levels in the Tobol River in the Kurgan Region in the southern Urals are subsiding, having dropped to 996 centimeters by Sunday evening, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Water in the Tobol River in the Kurgan Region is tending downward. As Sunday evening, the water level was 996 centimeters. However, as many as 2,188 dwelling houses, 3,405 summer cottages, five low bridges, and 13 motorway sections in eight municipalities stay flooded," it said, adding that rescuers continue helping people.

According to the ministry, two water treatment facilities have been installed in the region, each capable of producing up to 20 cubic meters of drinking water an hour.