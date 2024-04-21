{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Water levels in River Tobol in Kurgan Region decreasing

It was 996 centimeters

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Water levels in the Tobol River in the Kurgan Region in the southern Urals are subsiding, having dropped to 996 centimeters by Sunday evening, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Water in the Tobol River in the Kurgan Region is tending downward. As Sunday evening, the water level was 996 centimeters. However, as many as 2,188 dwelling houses, 3,405 summer cottages, five low bridges, and 13 motorway sections in eight municipalities stay flooded," it said, adding that rescuers continue helping people.

According to the ministry, two water treatment facilities have been installed in the region, each capable of producing up to 20 cubic meters of drinking water an hour.

Military operation in Ukraine
One civilian killed, four wounded in Belgorod Region after Ukraine’s attacks in past day
A pregnant woman died of wounds in hospital
West can’t comprehend Russia’s resilience — Lavrov
"They would have been scared had anyone come down on them with similar ferocity," the Russian foreign minister added
Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends
Russia can join top three countries by lithium reserves — governor
Infrastructure is required to implement the investment project, both power transmission lines and the railroad, Andrey Chibis noted
More explosions reported across Ukraine
Another explosion rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
Press review: Biden backs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Russia assets giving West legal fits
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 19th
Hamas leader wants to see Russia, Egypt, Turkey as guarantor countries for Gaza
Talking about the current situation in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh noted that "the resistance is still strong"
West close to sending military to Ukraine, this would 'drag Europe to bottom' — Orban
"This military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire and angering God," the Hungarian prime minister said
Hezbollah warns Israel it will fight back if attacks on Lebanon continue
The Lebanese Shiite organization "would not accept that the Israelis transgress the rules of engagement that are currently set in the south" of Lebanon
Russian defense chief checks implementation of orders to develop drones
All the presented drones and payload were created from domestic composite materials and elements
Three countries bid to host 2025 Games of the Future, event’s head says
The International Federation of Phygital Sports is expected to announce on June 1 where the next Games of the Future will take place, Igor Stolyarov said
US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger — Washington Post
The decision was sealed in a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine
Ukrainian drone damages energy infrastructure in Russia’s Kaluga Region
There are no casualties, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said
Two pilots of jet that crashed in southern Russia hospitalized
The plane crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky district of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region
Russian military base may appear in CAR’s eastern region — President Touadera
According to the president, this step will help strengthen his country’s defense potential and contribute to bolstering the national armed forces’ capabilities
Russia ready for Ukraine talks, but not with Zelensky — Lavrov
The first negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after the start of the special military operation took place in early March 2022 in Belarus, but they did not bring tangible results
Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise
Sergey Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the Defense Ministry said
US House passes procedural vote on Ukraine aid bill
It cannot be ruled out that the House of Representatives may pass this package as early as Saturday
Russian investigators start inquiry into financing of terrorism by US, NATO officials
Investigators have established that the funds that were received through commercial organizations, such as the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings operating in Ukraine, have been used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia and abroad
Nearly 7,000 people in Moldova’s Gagauzia apply for Russian Mir bank cards
Gagauzia’s leader, Evghenia Gutul hope that the Moldovan government will not block these initiatives
Debris of two aircraft found in Lipetsk Region
There were no casualties or damage
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
BRICS countries to stand against digital colonization together — expert
BRICS nations will be able to stand against all this by pooling their possibilities, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Igor Ashmanov, said
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in sea rescue operations
The sides stressed the importance of the development of cooperation between the two countries’ navies "in the interests of security and stability in the world ocean"
Head of Gagauzia region Evgenia Gutsul have arrived in Moscow again
Asked who she is going to meet in the Russian capital, Gutsul said: "I cannot answer so far <…>, but there will be meetings."
French president says creating Israeli-type air defense network for Ukraine impossible
Emmanuel Macron added that Europe’s resources are limited, and the European Union will continue helping Kiev keeping in mind its own reserves
Russian instructors help train over 10,000 Central African troops — CAR president
According to Faustin-Archange Touadera, since becoming the president, his actions have been guided by the need "to modernize the army and take into account new challenges"
Cossack Brigade ‘Dnieper’ takes out two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn Spit
The spy boats managed to come at such a close distance for the first time since the Dnieper brigade started to hold these positions on the Kinburn Spit, the brigade’s commander sayd
Traffic on Crimean Bridge temporarily suspended
Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to stay calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel
Number of flooded residential buildings in Russia drops to 16,200
According to the official, flood waters receded from 1,117 homes and households in the Urals region of Orenburg in the past day, which is the highest number recorded in the flooded regions
BRICS looking at creating common digital payment platform
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that BRICS nations have already established a special channel for information exchange between their central banks
Shoigu orders additional tank protection sets for Ukraine operation
The minister also inspected the training process in Omsk Armor Engineering Institute
US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan to make crises worse — Russian diplomat
"The military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity," Maria Zakharova said
Gagauz leader says sure issue of Russian gas supplies will be settled soon
Evghenia Gutul recalled that a gas contract had been reached with Turkey last year
Hig-performance anti-drone gun developed in Russia
It is capable of suppressing up to 90% of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Ukrainian army
Israel to increase pressure on Hamas in coming days - PM
Hamas, in Benjamin Netanyahu words, continues to turn down all proposals on their release
Situation with Tyumen Region flood remains tense — governor
The Ishim River in the city has exceeded 10.5 meters
Russian military closely monitors all Ukrainian 'novelties' — Kremlin on UAVs
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had developed a UAV with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers
New US military aid will not prevent end of Kiev regime — Russian mission to the UN
"That’s what happens when the head of state doesn’t care about his own people and sells out his country," Dmitry Polyansky said
Moldovan opposition announces creation of Pobeda political bloc
Among representatives are Governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova Evgenia Gutsul and parliamentary deputy Marina Tauber
Israeli Chief of General Staff approves plans of continuing war in Southern Command
Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approval of plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command
Russian government increases customs duties on beer from unfriendly countries
This measure is not a prohibitive one and will make it possible to make competitive conditions equal for Russian producers, the ministry said
Lavrov speaks of West’s agony, Russia’s approach to any future talks with Kiev
The Russian foreign minister also described Armenia and Russia as more than formal allies
Israeli President says US military aid to his country will also strengthen United States
Defense Minister Yoav Galant also thanked American politicians for approving this document and emphasized that military assistance is "critically important" for his country
North Korea conducts new anti-aircraft missile test — KCNA
A power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile was held as well
US-produced uranium will not affect Rosatom contracts — expert
"All HALEU uranium produced in the US is now going into storage," Alexander Uvarov said
Russia ready for any turn of events with NATO on issue of sending troops to Ukraine — MFA
"We have taken these aggressive statements under advisement," Maria Zakharova noted
Grossi ignores ‘elephant in the room’ in Zaporozhye nuke plant situation — Russian envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the IAEA chief is being very cautious about the issue of attacks on the nuclear facility
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Units of South battlegroup fully free Bogdanovka in Donetsk People’s Republic — top brass
The enemy lost up to 440 troops, three cars and an Osa-AKM air defense system, a 152mm D-20 weapon
Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin killed in special operation zone
The tragedy occurred near the village of Priyutnoye located on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Scholz calls on Netanyahu to make efforts to prevent escalation
The chancellor stressed that it is still important to prevent the conflict escalation and expansion in the region, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said
Chechnya plans to launch production of 'Jihad-Machine' for military needs
It is reported that the government of the region is also considering the creation of a large center for the repair and maintenance of military equipment, including armored vehicles, on the territory of the Chechen Republic
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Obama’s words on power transition in Ukraine confirm US involvement in state coup — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Barack Obama confirmed the US has been involved in the Ukrainian state coup since the very beginning
US interested in vetoing UN’s Palestine resolution ahead of election — ambassador
They were interested in this against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election in the United States, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
One crew member of jet crashed in Stavropol Region killed, search for another continues
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an Aerospace Forces’ Tu-22M3 bomber crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the airfield
US capitalizing on Israel-Palestinian conflict — Syrian president
America preys on any conflict and then steps aside to watch the growing havoc, waiting for a moment to deal a knockout blow, Bashar Assad said
Leaders of Canada and Poland discuss further assistance to Ukraine
In addition to that Trudeau and Duda "discussed Canada’s potential contributions to Poland’s energy security"
Blast rocks military base south of Baghdad — Reuters
According to the news agency, one PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded
US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief
Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014
US ignoring interests even of its partners, using dollar as weapon — Assad
According to the Syrian president, many countries have come to realize that the United States has no friends and those who once positioned themselves as US partners now see that Washington has no partners, even in the West
Palestine calls US new military aid to Israel ‘aggression against Palestinians’
According to the Palestinian leadership, Washington's military support gives Israel "the green light to to continue the war against the Palestinians"
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Russia won’t allow NATO to move closer in Ukraine — Lavrov
There is still no full clarity regarding the future of Ukraine's western regions, the Russian foreign minister went on to say
US House of Representatives passes bill on military aid for Ukraine
In the next move, the bill will be submitted to the Senate
Russia delivers 34 strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,550 troops, four tanks and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported
FACTBOX: Collective Security Treaty Organization
The Collective Security Treaty came into force on April 20, 1994 to herald the emergence what would eventually become the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The six member-countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis bettered his previous world record of 6.23 meters
Moldova punishing Gagauzia for refusal to call Russia aggressor — Gagauz leader
We have always been standing and will continue to stand for friendly relations with Russia, Evghenia Gutul said
West pushing Kiev into counteroffensive, Russia ready for it — DPR leader
It is stressed that Russian forces are "ready for any development of events"
Russia knows French military instructors working in Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that "there is information that not only French mercenaries, but also instructors, maybe even together, but along with some other representatives of military and special services of European countries are working there [in Ukraine]"
Lavrov says Borrell let it slip that Europe ‘fighting against Russia’
Russia’s top diplomat noted that Josep Borrell may made the statement in a moment of weakness
Kiev ordered mandatory evacuation from Kharkov Region to accommodate mercenaries
Evacuation campaigns are regularly organized by the Kiev government, under the pretext of security issues
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected
Sites for practicing ways to counter drones to be set up at all Russian testing grounds
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District where new models of small arms developed with the participation of snipers who carried out missions in the special military operation zone were presented
Ukrainian trace obvious in Crocus City Hall attack — Russian prosecutor general
The law enforcement employees exert efforts to identify the instigators of this crime, Igor Krasnov said
Russia takes out five Ukrainian tanks Abrams over last two months — NYT
Leopard tanks had also been targets of Russian strikes and at least 30 of them had been destroyed, the newspaper said
Russia not to go for settlement on Ukraine based on 'Zelensky formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat referred to a swindling trick used by a thimblerigger who puts a small round object, such as a ball or pea, under one of three thimbles or cups and asks the player to guess under which the object is, while unfairly manipulating this object
Airbus executive says German soldiers not needed for Taurus missiles in Ukraine
Michael Schollhorn disagreed that sending missiles to the UK so that it can provide Kiev with the British-made Storm Shadow instead could not allegedly be implemented as the British Eurofighter fighters are incompatible with Taurus
Press review: Ukraine, Israel vie for EU’s attention and Georgia passes controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 18th
Putin signs law on holding World Friendship Games
Funding will be provided from the federal, regional and local budgets, as well as taxes from gambling transferred to the organizer
Explosions reported in several Ukrainian regions
Blasts were also reported in the city of Dnepr and the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
Congress of Moldovan opposition politicians taking place in Moscow
Representatives of the Revival, Chance, Victorie, Alternative and Rescue Force of Moldova parties also take part in the event
Three Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper to surrender to Russian troops — governor
Vladimir Saldo called on other Ukrainian servicemen to switch to the Russian side and request the corresponding assistance
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Biden urges Senate to approve aid to Kiev so that Ukraine gets weapons as soon as possible
"It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia," US President said
Assad says sure Russia will win conflict in Ukraine, re-unite brotherly peoples
Russia, in his words, is "correcting what others have done"
Mobilization law condition for new supplies of arms to Kiev by NATO — source
Arms supplies are only reasonable if a large number of military personnel able to use those weapons in defense and assault operations is available
Number of houses affected by floods in Russia down to 15,280
The trend of the falling number of household plots affected by the flood also persists
Iran revokes accreditation from IAEA’s German, French inspectors
The report did not say how many IAEA staff lost their accreditation in Iran
Aid to Kiev to make US richer, Ukraine more bankrupt — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that more Ukrainians will be killed "because of the Kiev regime"
Ukrainians abroad storming embassies to avoid mobilization, Russian diplomat says
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the mobilization law passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the second and final reading on April 11
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.1 mcm via Sudzha
The request for Sokhranovka has been rejected
In response to Borrell, Russian diplomat says EU sanctions are true irony
Maria Zakharova replied to EU foreign policy chief’s earlier remarks by saying that the true irony was as well misappropriation of Russian assets
Kaluga airport suspends operation due to drone attack threat
One flight was delayed
