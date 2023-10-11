Engine driver injured after two trains collide in Moscow subway, emergency services report

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. An engine driver has been injured after two trains collided in the Moscow subway at the Pechatniki station, in the southeastern section of the Russian capital, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"An engine driver was injured following the collision of two trains. He is pinned between the two trains. According to unconfirmed data, passengers were not hurt," the source said.

According to him, first responders are currently working on extracting the injured engine driver. The underground subway station is partially engulfed in smoke.

"One woman has also been referred to paramedics for medical examination," he added.

Another source in Moscow’s emergencies services department told TASS that a technical malfunction may have been the cause of the incident.

Two trains collided with each other on Wednesday morning at the Pechatniki station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of Moscow’s sprawling subway system. Traffic was suspended on the affected stretch of the subway line, while trains continue moving on the reverse track at longer-than-usual time intervals.