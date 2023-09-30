Driver plows through downtown sidewalk in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The driver who had run over pedestrians in downtown Moscow has been detained, a source in law enforcement told TASS.

"Currently, the driver has been detained and will be delivered to the local precinct for further questioning," the source said.

The press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office told TASS that the driver had refused to undergo a medical examination.

On Friday night, on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street, a man in a Mercedes drove onto a sidewalk hitting pedestrians. According to the press service of the municipal directorate of Russia’s Interior Ministry, five people, including two children, were injured. Law enforcement told TASS that the driver had earlier been in four accidents and accumulated multiple fines.