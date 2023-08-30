Fire sparked by drone attack on Pskov Airport contained

PSKOV, August 30. /TASS/. Fires sparked by Wednesday’s drone attack on Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia have been contained, and the flames pose no threat to nearby buildings, a rescue official said in a video, posted on the Pskov governor’s official telegram channel.

"Upon arrival at the scene, first fire and rescue crews were tasked with extinguishing the fire. At present, fire hotspots are being contained. There is no threat of flames spreading," he said.

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday that the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces were repelling a drone attack on Pskov Airport. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.