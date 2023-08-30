{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Fire sparked by drone attack on Pskov Airport contained

There is no threat of flames spreading

PSKOV, August 30. /TASS/. Fires sparked by Wednesday’s drone attack on Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia have been contained, and the flames pose no threat to nearby buildings, a rescue official said in a video, posted on the Pskov governor’s official telegram channel.

"Upon arrival at the scene, first fire and rescue crews were tasked with extinguishing the fire. At present, fire hotspots are being contained. There is no threat of flames spreading," he said.

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday that the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces were repelling a drone attack on Pskov Airport. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russian plane destroys four Ukrainian boats with landing force of up to 50 men
"At around midnight Moscow time, an aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed in the Black Sea four high-speed military boats carrying assault groups of the Ukrainian special operations forces comprising 50 men in total," the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Russia introduces FPV system to intercept, destroy Ukrainian drones, developer’s CEO says
The system is not seen as a replacement for any of the air defense tools currently in place, Dmitry Kuzyakin noted
Bulgarian politicians try to rewrite history by destroying war memorials — ambassador
According to Eleonora Mitrofanova, the actions to dismantle the monument to the Soviet Army are contrary to bilateral and intergovernmental agreements
US presidential candidate Ramaswamy says ready to `accept Russian control' of new regions
Vivek Ramaswamy did not say if "accepting Russian control" would mean US recognition of the new Russian regions
US calls on nuclear weapons nations to declare, maintain moratoria on testing such weapons
Bonnie Jenkins noted that "while these voluntary moratoria help to maintain the international norm against nuclear explosive testing, we also recognize there is no substitute for the legally binding ban that an enforce CTBT will provide"
Three people killed in shelling of dairy plant in Donetsk region — official
Mayor Ivan Prikhodko added that extensive damage to the plant’s infrastructure was inflicted
No casualties reported during drone attack on airport in Pskov — governor
Mikhail Vedernikov said that the scale of damage is now being assessed
Hainan's foreign trade volume up 21.7% in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the figure reached $18.7 billion
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian command post with arms and documents in DPR
The Russian Guard’s press office reported on a whole arsenal of foreign-made armaments and ammunition for their destruction
Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev
"This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Dmitry Medvedev stressed
West trying to 'maneuver politically' as it supplies weapons to Kiev — Russian diplomat
"All these foreign ministers - from France, Germany, the Baltic countries, Poland, Canada, the United States - visited the maidan in 2013-2014 (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS)," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukrainian drone intercepted over Black Sea — Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier today, it was reported that a naval fighter jet destroyed another fixed wing drone over the Black Sea
Russia to restart automobile industry sites left by foreign business — PM
Mikhail Mishustin mentioned "the list of priority areas for technology development of the automotive industry" including the strong program of subsidized leasing and car loans
Moscow court extends arrest of former US consulate employee
Robert Shonov previously pleaded guilty
Development of ski, seaside resorts to attract 21 mln new tourists to Russia — ministry
Amusement parks in Russia are not numerous, so they are visited by only 2% of the population, while in Europe they are visited by every fourth inhabitant
France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron
The French leader stated that the rebels put Niger’s population at risk by "refusing to fight terrorism and moving away from beneficial economic policy"
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
World is on brink of nuclear catastrophe, says UNGA president
Csaba Korosi pointed out that the world should remember that the use of any nuclear weapon for any purpose would immediately spiral out of control and the so called "limited nuclear war" did not exist
Airspace above Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport closed
Departures and arrivals are delayed
Ukraine lacks resources to mobilize 3 mln people, former PM says
Nikolay Azarov thinks that the Kiev regime could call up an additional 400,000 people
Senior lawmaker rebukes US for reminding Russia of its obligations under Vienna Convention
Leonid Slutsky rebuked the US State Department for what he termed its "usual [practice] of appearing to be holier than thou and passing off wishful thinking as reality"
Scholz, Macron wonder why Putin kept quiet about sanctions in 2022 talks with them — Bild
At the same time, the German chancellor noted that the Russian president had explained his point of view on what was happening in Ukraine
ECOWAS in no hurry to intervene in Niger — Algerian presidential adviser
Ajuri Ngelale noted that ECOWAS’ sanctions against Niger are not working and the organization and its member Nigeria are afraid that these restrictions may impact Niger’s neighbors
Ukrainian drone destroyed over Black Sea — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian territory
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day
According to the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, the coalition continues to create dangerous situations by flying in violation of deconfliction protocols
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian army strongholds in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military has sharply decreased its activity near the settlement of Rabotino west of Verbovoye, the report specifies
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
South Ossetia ready to develop integration with Russia, up to accession — president
Alan Gagloyev recalled that Ossetia voluntarily joined the Russian Empire in 1774 and "has never betrayed its historic choice since then"
Russia urges certain countries including US to ratify Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has been ratified by 178 states, including the UK, France and Russia, but has not entered into force
Ex-employee of US consulate pleads guilty to collecting data about special military op
According to Robert Shonov, he was approached by US embassy employees "seeking information about the key developments in Russia"
Ukraine plans to manufacture or buy up to 200,000 drones before end of year
According to Yury Shchigol, Ukraine’s government has signed contracts worth 25 billion hryvnias ($688 million) out of the sum of 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) allocated for the purchase of drones
Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport resumes work after brief closure
Airspace open
Gazprom posts 8.5-fold decrease in 1H net profit under IFRS to $3 bln
Revenue totaled 4.11 trillion rubles
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Diplomat slams Western reaction to death of Russian war reporter 'monstrous'
"The core of this ideological movement is precisely the attitude to people as unequal," Maria Zakharova stressed
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Ukrainian forces pull reserves to DPR’s Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin added that the situation in the Maryinka area remained the same
‘Alyosha’ tank crew hit two Ukrainian T-72B tanks, six military vehicles in battle
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that after eliminating the remaining enemy combat vehicle, for about 40 minutes the tank crew had still been giving cover to Russian motorized rifle units that were being arrayed in battle formation
Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR
According to the report, the enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days
US announces new $250 mln package of assistance to Ukraine including HIMARS rounds
It is noted that this package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield
Algeria suggests 6-month transition period be proclaimed in Niger to settle crisis
According to Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, the transition period is intended to "develop political agreements with the participation of all parties without exception"
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
North Korean Navy to become part of nuclear deterrence force — Kim Jong-Un
The leader of the DPRK said that all branches of the armed forces "will receive new equipment" in accordance with the "policy of the expanded use of tactical nuclear weapons"
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Ukraine breaks daily power consumption record, has to ask for help from abroad
Kiev had to use emergency supplies from Poland and Romania in a costly last resort measure so as to avoid blackouts
French foreign minister says too early to discuss venue of Kiev’s peace plan summit
Catherine Colonna also said that the topic of security guarantees to Ukraine from France is under discussion
Metalloinvest posts 3.5-fold drop in 1H net profit under IFRS to $389 mln
Revenue decreased 1.5-fold in the reporting period to 219.16 bln rubles ($2.3 bln), while cost of revenue fell to 106.6 bln rubles ($1.1 bln)
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Aeroflot posts $24 operating profit for Q2 2023
Revenue from passenger traffic in the second quarter reached RUB 129 billion, up 73.8% year-on-year
Flights above northwest Russia’s Pskov Region restricted - services
Kyrgyzstan not going to violate West’s anti-Russian sanctions — top diplomat
According to Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Kyrgyz side periodically communicates with the United States about the anti-Russian sanctions
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
All flights to and from Pskov Airport cancelled on Wednesday to assess damage — governor
No casualties were reported after Wednesday’s drone attack on Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia, Mikhail Vedernikov said
Ukrainian troops attempt several attacks on Russian positions in Gorlovka area
It is reported that Russian forces were trying to improve their positions in the Gorlovka area
Vatican responds to Ukraine’s criticism of Pope Francis
Earlier, Kiev rejected Pope Francis’ proposal to mediate peace in Ukraine
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
West’s approval of Kiev’s strikes on Crimea 'casus belli' hastening Apocalypse — Medvedev
According to the Russian Security Council deputy chairman, it represents direct legal evidence of the West’s complicity in the war against Russia on the side of Stepan Bandera’s state
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Hainan holds presentation on international potential of Yazhou Bay Science City for youth
According to Sanya Daily, the event is aimed at attracting qualified young people from foreign universities for the development of Hainan Free Trade Port
BRICS expansion followed failure of US economic leadership — Bloomberg
According to the article, the IMF and the World Bank are "becoming less and less manageable" and do not serve the interests of the BRICS members
Russia wipes out Ukrainian aircraft armament, ammo site in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 185 enemy troops in the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Serbian president rejects accusations he reports to Russian ambassador
Aleksandar Vucic added that people who want to impose sanctions against Moscow and pursue an unfriendly policy towards Russia were interested in this type of propaganda, which he dismissed as an "irresponsible and unserious approach"
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Erdogan expects to meet with Putin before UNGA kicks off — source in Ankara
The heads of state will reportedly discuss both the original grain deal and potential alternatives, including the supplies to countries in need
Aleppo airport back in business after Israeli strike — Syrian transport ministry
The Syrian defense ministry said on August 28 that the Israeli Air Force had carried out a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport, damaging its runway
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Russian ministry denies reports that rupee freeze related to ruble’s drop
"Consequently, statements that problems with the conversion of rupees caused the weakening of the ruble’s exchange rate do not reflect the reality," the source in the Energy Ministry told TASS
Russia concerned over US not closing issue of nuclear tests — Russian diplomat
Representative of the Russian mission to the UN Dmitry Glukhov noted that "particularly alarming is the fact that the United States, the only country to use nuclear weapons and the leader in the number of nuclear tests, keeps the issue of resuming tests open and refrains from ratifying the nuclear arms treaty"
Russian forces hit back after Ukraine’s attack on Bryansk Region village
Alexander Bogomaz said earlier in the day that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region had come under shelling from multiple launch rocket systems
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction in a day
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Washington hamstrung in formulating viable security guarantees for Ukraine — WSJ
It is noted that without credible packages of support, Russia is unlikely to be deterred from continuing the special military operation
Novaya Kakhovka mayor labels hit on United Russia office as terrorist attack
Vladimir Leontiev also added that this is an attempt to disrupt the elections
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in DPR, top brass reports
It is also reported that Russian forces destroyed about 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Moscow appreciates Pope's efforts on settlement, rejected by Kiev — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, bilateral relations between Russia and Italy are currently broken
Russia won’t hold nuclear tests unless US holds them first — Russia’s UN mission
Belarus accuses journalist Porotnikov of working for Polish intelligence
According to the intelligence service, he performed tasks for a monetary reward
Three Ukrainian drones shot down above Bryansk region, one — above Oryol region
On the morning of August 30, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing drones was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Ukraine loses 50 men killed in attempts to attack flanks near Ugledar on weekend
Earlier, Yan Gagin reported that Ukrainian troops had built up a group in the area
Latest US assistance to Ukraine doesn’t include cluster munitions — Pentagon
Earlier, the United States announced a new $250 million aid package to Ukraine
Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption
The timing of the restoration of the plant is currently unknown
Four people died in Mi-8 helicopter crash near Chelyabinsk
"The helicopter was making a training flight," the spokesman for Russia’s aviation services reported
Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron
According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged"
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog, Cherkassy Region
No details of those incidents are known
Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 at request of president — MFA
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin would not travel to the G20 meeting in India
Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits ruling party’s public reception office in Novaya Kakhovka
A fire broke out, office equipment and documentation were destroyed
Russian diplomat highlights Lavrov’s role in admitting Ethiopia to BRICS
It will become a member of the association from January 1, 2024
Domestically-produced SJ-100 plane makes first flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
This was announced on Tuesday in the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
Press review: EU still hooked on sanctions high and Kiev seen shifting to 2024 battle prep
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 28th
Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Aeroflot to increase frequency of flights from Moscow to Thailand in autumn-winter season
The frequency of flights to Phuket from September 29 will increase from 5 to 7 flights per week
