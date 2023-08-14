FACTBOX: Explosion at filling station in Makhachkala

TASS-FACTBOX. Twelve people were killed and 50 were injured in an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala on Monday evening. According to the Dagestani Interior Ministry, two out of eight tanks exploded and there is a danger of another explosion.

TASS has gathered the most important information about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- On Monday evening, an explosion took place at a filling station on the outskirts of Makhachkala. A huge fire broke out. According to the latest data, the area of the fire is 500 square meters. It was qualified as ‘severe’.

- Two out of eight fuel tanks exploded. More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

- Police and city officials are moving people away from the scene. There is a risk of a second explosion.

- The gas supply was limited in the Makhachkala district where the explosion took place.

Casualties and fatalities

- Officials say 12 people, including two children, have been killed and 50 were injured as a result of the incident.

Reaction of authorities

- According to the regional prosecutor's office, an inspection has been organized in connection with the fire at the filling station.

- Senior Dagestani officials have arrived at the scene.

- The first deputy head of the Russian Health Ministry, Viktor Fisenko, flew to Dagestan.

- The families of the victims will receive all necessary assistance, the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, told TASS.