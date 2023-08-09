Explosion rocks Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant outside Moscow — emergency services

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. An explosion took place on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, glass has been blown out in several houses near the plant, emergency services told TASS.

"The explosion occurred on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in the area of the boiler house. The shock wave caused the windows of several houses to be blown out," the source said, adding that according to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion was not a drone.

At present, a total evacuation of the plant has been announced. The city authorities have set up a hotline.

The Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry and healthcare.