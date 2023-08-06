Ukraine claims responsibility for attacks on two bridges linking Kherson Region, Crimea

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attacks on two motor bridges linking the Kherson Region and Crimea.

"At around 3:00 p.m. Ukraine’s defense forces hit two key motor links - the Chongar and the Genichesk motor bridges," the Ukrainian army’s strategic communication directorate wrote on its Telegram channel.

Acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops shelled a motor bridge across the Tonky Strait and the Chongar Bridge. The latter was shelled with Storm Shadow missiles. According to the latest data, one civilian was wounded. The strike caused a fire at a gas pipeline, leaving more than 20,000 people without gas supplies.

Crimea’s ministry of transport said after the attacks that the Dzhankoi checkpoint on the highway running across the Chongar Bridge was temporarily closed.