FACTBOX: Drone attack on Moscow

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones tried to attack Moscow in the early hours of Monday morning. No casualties or damage were reported. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev’s attempt to attack the city’s facilities was thwarted, with the drones jammed by electronic warfare systems.

TASS has collected the main information about the incident.

What happened

- Emergency officials told TASS that drone fragments had been found at 17 Komsomolsky Avenue in Moscow.

- Later, news came about another unmanned aerial vehicle hitting a business center building on Likhachev Avenue. The building’s windows were shattered on the 17th and 18th floors.

Authorities’ response

- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that drone attacks on two non-residential buildings had been recorded at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time.

- No casualties or serious damage was reported, the mayor said.

- The Russian Defense Ministry stated that "the Kiev regime’s attempt to conduct a terrorist attack" had been thwarted, with electronic warfare systems jamming two Ukrainian drones.

Current situation

- Komsomolsky Avenue is currently closed to outbound traffic.

- Likhachev Avenue is also closed to traffic.

- Emergency and law enforcement officials are working at the scene.

Previous attacks

On July 4, several Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region. According to Sobyanin, air defenses downed all the drones and no one was hurt in the attack. Several flights were diverted from Vnukovo Airport to other airports for security reasons.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the Kiev regime’s attempted drone attack on civilian infrastructure facilities as an act of terrorism.