Pilot of Su-25 fighter jet that crashed into Sea of Azov died — regional head

KRASNODAR, July 17. /TASS/. The pilot of the Su-25 fighter jet that crashed into the Sea of Azov not far from the shore has died, Roman Bublik, the head of the Yeisk district, said.

"On behalf of the residents of the Yeisk district I express my condolences to the relatives of the victim of the crash of the Su-25 fighter jet during a test flight," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.·

Earlier, the press service of the Southern Military District reported that the Su-25 fighter jet, which was conducting a test flight in the Krasnodar Region, crashed into the Sea of Azov. The preliminary cause of the incident is an engine failure. The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region reported that the pilot managed to eject and was immediately evacuated by rescuers.