BANGKOK, July 8. /TASS/. A Russian man has committed suicide on Phuket Island at the Chalong Temple, which is one of the main local landmarks, the Phuket Express website reported on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Moscow time) on Friday, it said. A rescue team and police arrived at the scene, but were unable to save the man.