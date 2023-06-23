Plane makes emergency landing in Hong Kong over burst tire, 18 people hurt – report

HONG KONG, June 23. /TASS/. Eighteen people were injured as Cathay Pacific airliner made an emergency landing in Hong Kong on Friday over a burst tire, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

One of the tires of the plane, which headed from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, overheated during takeoff, the report said. That prompted the crew to decide to return to the airport.

An emergency escape ladder was deployed, according to the report. The injured, five men and 13 women, sustained injuries when evacuating from the plane and were hospitalized.

The rest of the passengers were put up at a hotel.

The flight was performed by a Boeing 777-300, which was carrying a total of about 300 people.