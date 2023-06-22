Fragments of missing Titan submersible discovered in Atlantic Ocean — expert

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. Fragments of the Titan bathyscaphe that went missing several days ago were discovered in the search operation area in the Atlantic Ocean, search and recovery expert David Mearns said on Sky News Thursday citing Richard Garriott de Cayeux, President of the Explorers Club.

According to Mearns, Garriott, who stays in direct contact with the vessels involved in the search operation, said it in the WhatsApp group that the discovered debris includes a "landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible.".