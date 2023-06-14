Novocherkassk hydropower plant in Russia’s south halts generation amid fire

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 14. /TASS/. The Novocherkassk hydropower plant in southern Russia’s Rostov Region halted generation after the roof of reactor unit No. 6 caught fire, the power plant told TASS.

"Amid a fire, operations [at the Novocherkassk hydropower plant] certainly get suspended," the HPP’s press service said.

A fire on an area of 200 square meters was reported at the Novocherkassk HPP at 1:41 p.m. Moscow time. As many as 150 people have been evacuated, according to the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry.

Open fire has already been extinguished.