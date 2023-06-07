About 1,500 people evacuated from flooded settlements in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 7. /TASS/. About 1,500 people have been evacuated from flooded settlements of the Kherson Region after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel Wednesday.

"As of now, a total of 1,500 people have been evacuated; 48 temporary accommodation facilities for 2,700 people have been deployed. Specialists and special vehicles of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations aid the Kherson Region," the governor said.

The destruction of the hydroelectric dam was deemed a regional emergency, Saldo noted.

"The regional government, corresponding ministries and agencies, administrations of affected districts, rescuers and the military work on elimination of the aftermath of the disaster," he added.

According to Saldo, no civilian casualties were reported.

"We have survived the most difficult hours. The situation in the flooding zone is under control, there have been no reports about civilian victims so far," Saldo said.

The Acting Governor specified that a total of 35 settlements in Novaya Kakhovka city district, Golaya Pristan and Alyoshkino municipal districts were flooded.

During nighttime on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, destroying the gates and causing uncontrollable water discharge. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level has risen to 12 meters and is currently receding. The destruction of the dam inflicted serious damage to the ecology, washing away agricultural fields along River Dnieper; the North Crimean canal is at risk of shallowing. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the strike at the dam a deliberate sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime must be held responsible for the aftermath.