What is known about drone attack on Moscow, Moscow Region

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and the Moscow Region were attacked by drones early on Tuesday morning. Several buildings sustained minor damage, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. According to the authorities, there were no casualties and emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident.

Initial reports

- Early on Tuesday morning, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS that ministry staff were investigating an incident in the Moscow suburbs, in which windows in a high-rise apartment building had been blown out. Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene. There were no signs of fire. According to eyewitnesses, the sound of an explosion was heard at the time of the incident.

- Emergency services told TASS that drone-like fragments were found around the house. The windows of apartments on three floors were shattered.

- It later became known that law enforcement personnel were verifying information about explosions in two other multi-story apartment buildings in the west and southwest of Moscow. There were also broken windows in some apartments.

Reaction of authorities

- Sobyanin confirmed the drone attack on Tuesday morning. As a result, according to him, several buildings sustained minor damage.

- According to the mayor, there are no casualties in the capital and all of the city’s emergency services are working at the scene.

- Emergency services evacuated the residents of two apartment buildings damaged by the drones. Once all necessary work is completed, the residents will be able to return to their homes.

- Several drones were shot down as they approached the capital, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Situation now

- Traffic is blocked in the western and southwestern parts of Moscow, according to the city's transport department.

- Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports are operating as usual, representatives of two of the airports told TASS.