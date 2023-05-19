Kiev troops fired four longer-range rockets towards Mariupol — DPR

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired four longer-range rockets towards the city of Mariupol late on Friday, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Saturday.

According to the mission’s official Telegram channel, the strike occurred at 09:30 p.m. Moscow time. The rockets were fired "from the northwest and targeted the city of Mariupol." The type of the rockets was not disclosed.

Earlier, a DPR law enforcement source told TASS that several explosions were heard near the city’s old airport.