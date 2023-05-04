Drone downed over Voronezh Region, no casualties, says governor

VORONEZH, May 4. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle was downed over the Voronezh Region on Thursday morning, according to Alexander Gusev, the governor of the southwestern Russian region.

"Air defense systems detected and downed an UAV in the skies of the Voronezh Region early this morning. No casualties or damage have been reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, there is no threat to the life or health of the region’s residents, Gusev reported. The incident is under his personal control, he emphasized.